Iran not to discuss cessation of uranium enrichment in Oman

Iran is not discussing a complete halt to uranium enrichment in its talks with the United States in Oman, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said.

"There is no question of stopping uranium enrichment, as we need it in the energy and pharmaceutical industries," Ali Larijani said.

On February 6, a new round of talks between Iran and the U.S. on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the U.S. delegation.