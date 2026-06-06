Iran records 12 Israeli strikes on country's territory

The Israeli military carried out at least 12 strikes on Iranian territory on Monday, with no reports of casualties, Iran's Red Crescent Society Spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said.

"For now, 12 locations across the country have been struck. Red Crescent forces have arrived in all of these areas. Fortunately, no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. The Red Crescent remains on high alert," Khaledi said.

According to him, at least 110,000 Iranian rescue workers and 5,000 volunteers are on high alert, ISNA reported.

On the evening of June 7, Iran launched missile strikes on northern Israel in response to the Jewish state’s actions in Lebanon. Tehran had previously warned that it would strike Israel if it attacked the Lebanese capital. Overnight into June 8, Israel carried out retaliatory strikes on military sites in western and central Iran. The attacks damaged facilities at a petrochemical plant in Khuzestan Province. Later in the morning, Iran launched another strike on Israeli territory in response.