Iran sets conditions for starting negotiations on final agreement with the US

Iran is ready to engage in dialogue with the US on concluding a final agreement only after the American side complies with key provisions of the memorandum of understanding.

The provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be fulfilled in order to continue dialogue with the United States on a final agreement. The relevant information was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei during a press conference.

"The meeting must have a purpose and a necessity. If we are talking about starting negotiations on a final agreement, this is conditioned by the implementation of points 1, 5, 10, and 11 of the memorandum of understanding,"

- Esmail Baghaei said.