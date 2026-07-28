Wildfires rage in Antalya and Mugla

Wildfires continued to burn across southern Türkiye on July 29, with major blazes active in the tourist hubs of Antalya and Muğla while firefighters scrambled to suppress separate outbreaks in Adıyaman and Manisa.

The most serious fire continued for a second day in Antalya’s Kaş district, where flames broke out in the Üzümlü neighborhood before dawn on July 28. Ground crews worked through the night in steep, rocky terrain, facing difficult conditions as they sought to contain the blaze. At daybreak, helicopters and firefighting aircraft resumed water drops to support operations from the air. A total of 26 fire engines, nine water supply vehicles, five rapid-response units and 155 forestry personnel and firefighters have been deployed to the area.

Elsewhere in Antalya, two forest fires that erupted on the morning of July 29 in Kumluca district were brought under control after rapid intervention. One fire in Sarıcasu neighborhood was contained after about an hour, while another near Kartal Lake in Sarıkavak neighborhood was extinguished within roughly 30 minutes. Cooling operations remain underway at both sites and gendarmerie teams have launched investigations into the causes of the fires.

In Muğla province, another wildfire broke out in Seydikemer district after flames that started in agricultural land spread into nearby forest. Firefighting aircraft and ground teams continued working to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

Wildfires also continued in other parts of the country. In Adıyaman, a fire that began in grassland spread into forest near Kayaönü village, triggering a coordinated response involving forestry teams, firefighters, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and other agencies.