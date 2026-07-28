Azerbaijan to attract tourists through Netflix

Azerbaijan’s tourism potential will be showcased on Netflix as part of a campaign to attract foreign visitors.

The State Tourism Agency has begun preparatory work to place promotional materials on the platform.

The payment to Netflix Ads LLC will be 510,000 manats ($295,000).

In the first six months of the year, 1,091,865 foreign nationals from 192 countries visited Azerbaijan.

At the start of 2026, the republic identified key markets for tourism growth, including Türkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Germany, China, and Pakistan.

At the end of 2025, tourist arrivals exceeded 2.3 million, nearly a quarter of whom were Russian nationals.