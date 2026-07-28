Iran condemns US-Saudi strikes in Iraq

Iran has strongly condemned joint US-Saudi military strikes in Iraq, warning that the attacks will only fuel further escalation across the region.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the aggressive attacks by the United States and Saudi Arabia against various areas in Iraq, including facilities and sites belonging to Iraqi government institutions, as well as pilgrimage sites",

the ministry said in a statement.

Tehran described the strikes as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

The US and Saudi forces targeted several Shiite militia positions in different parts of Iraq. According to Riyadh, the operation was a response to recent attacks on oil infrastructure that originated from Iraq.