Iran strikes US air base in Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the Ali Al Salem Airbase in Kuwait and Camp Victory in Iraq, as well as areas in northern and southern Tel Aviv, Haifa, Petah Tikva, and Beersheba, during its 98th wave of strikes, the IRGC press service reported.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, aircraft were hit at the Ali Al Salem Airbase, troops were targeted in Petah Tikva, and factories were struck in Beersheba.

It was noted that an Iranian drone strike on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight injured 15 American personnel. CBS News, citing two U.S. officials, said most of those injured have since returned to duty.

The IRGC also said helicopter hangars were destroyed at the Al-Adiri base in Kuwait.