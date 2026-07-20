Kazakhstan suspends oil shipments via Novorossiysk

Kazakh authorities have decided to suspend oil shipments to the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk until the end of the week amid threats to tankers in the Black Sea.

Kazakhstan will not export oil via the pipeline to the CPC complex in Novorossiysk until the end of the week, Bloomberg reports.

According to the publication, the suspension is due to increased risks of drone attacks. Transport companies that own tankers have reportedly become wary of the route to Novorossiysk and have reduced their activity in the region.

Supply tensions via the CPC infrastructure could force Kazakhstan to reduce oil production, as up to 80% of the Central Asian republic's oil passes through the port of Novorossiysk.