Iran summons British ambassador over UK claims about-airbase incident

Iran summoned the British ambassador in Tehran on Tuesday about allegations by senior UK officials linking Tehran to an incident at the RAF Fairford military base, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Hugo Shorter was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, an assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, and was conveyed Tehran’s “strong protest” at the UK’s “irresponsible and destructive” approach toward Iran.

Yousefi categorically rejected the British allegations and said UK authorities could not use “baseless accusations” against Tehran to avoid responsibility for Britain’s participation in U.S. and Israeli military attacks against Iran.

He also accused the UK of hosting groups and individuals hostile to Tehran.

Yousefi demanded that London provide evidence supporting the allegations concerning the incident at RAF Fairford “as soon as possible.”

He warned that Iran would “seriously reconsider” its relations with the UK if London failed to provide the evidence, saying the British government would bear responsibility for the consequences.

The dispute follows a September 27 security incident near the military base in southwest England. The RAF Fairford base was used by US bombers during strikes against Iran.