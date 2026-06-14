Iran to be able to sell oil after signing memorandum - Esmaeil Baghaei

Iran will be able to freely export oil and petrochemical products once its memorandum with the United States is legally finalized, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Iran should be able to sell oil and petrochemical products without any obstacles after signing the memorandum with the United States, which is expected to happen on Friday",

Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Tehran and Washington plan to sign the memorandum on June 19. The US has lifted its naval blockade of Iran, and the possibility of gradually unfreezing Iranian banking assets is also under consideration.