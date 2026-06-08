Iran wants to form new 'security belt'

Top commander of Iran’s Quds Force Esmail Qaani said that a “new security belt” will stretch from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab and from the Gulf to the Red Sea.

According to him, recent actions by allied groups in the region demonstrated growing coordination within what Iran describes as the “resistance front.”

Qaani warned that Israeli and US actions in the region would provoke a response from allied groups. He said fighters aligned with the so-called resistance front were positioned near strategic maritime chokepoints.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel in retaliation. Israel subsequently carried out several waves of airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with additional missile launches.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.