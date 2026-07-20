Iranian Foreign Ministry comments on detention of French diplomats

Abbas Araghchi discussed detention of French diplomats with Jean-Noël Barrot. Araghchi called on Paris to take measures to prevent similar situations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, during which he criticized the actions of Paris' diplomatic representatives in Tehran. Araqchi emphasized the importance of adhering to the country's laws and regulations.

"Adherence to diplomatic principles and norms is a prerequisite for the continued operation of foreign missions,”

– Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi stated that the French diplomatic mission must respond appropriately to the situation and take measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.