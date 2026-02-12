Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian satellite launched into orbit by Russian rocket

Iran’s Jam-e Jam-1 telecommunications satellite was launched into orbit yesterday aboard a Russian Proton-M launch vehicle, according to Iranian state media.

The satellite lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, marking Iran’s first public broadcasting satellite to be deployed in geostationary orbit.

State television emphasized that Jam-e Jam-1 will significantly enhance Iranian broadcasting capabilities.

The launch follows the recent Proton-M mission carrying the Elektro-L No. 5 hydrometeorological satellite, which successfully lifted off from Pad No. 81 at Baikonur.

