Iran's FM rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejects Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s accusation that Tehran was interfering in Beirut’s affairs amid the war between Israel and Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

“Based on Mr. Aoun’s comments, one would think it’s Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis. Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we’d have a deal long ago. Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President,” Araghchi said.

Earlier, Aoun said that Iran was using Lebanon as a “bargaining chip” in its negotiations with the U.S., and that Lebanese people were paying the price for Iran’s interests.

The Lebanese President’s comments came after Hezbollah spurned the new U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between the Israeli and Lebanese governments.