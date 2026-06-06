Israel and Iran strike each other for first time since ceasefire

Iran has launched a wave of missiles at northern Israel, accusing it of repeated violations of the ceasefire by attacking Lebanon.

Israel’s military says it has intercepted all the missiles so far.

Later, the Israeli military says it has “attacked military targets” in western and central Iran. The IRIB broadcaster reports that there have been “multiple explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan”.

Iran’s military central command said Israel’s latest strike on the southern Beirut suburbs had “crossed all red lines”, demanding a halt to its campaign in Lebanon.

“The Israeli army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and the suburbs, and if it expands its attacks to that region or responds to Iran’s action, it will face more devastating and regrettable blows,” Ali Abdollahi said.

Military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei said tIran had repeatedly warned against violations of ceasefire arrangements and aggression against Lebanon.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly urged restraint during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has told The Financial Times that he calls the shots and that Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept a deal with Iran.

Israel has closed all crossings into the Gaza Strip after the Iranian missile attack, while flight operations have been suspended in western Iran, Iraq and Syria.