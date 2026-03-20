Israel announces new phase of war against Iran

Israel plans to intensify missile launches against Iranian targets, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, adding that Tel Aviv is striving to fulfill all its objectives in the Iran war.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Tel Aviv's plans to sharply intensify strikes against Iran starting Sunday. He added that US forces will also increase attacks on Iranian military and civilian targets.

"The intensity of attacks by the Israel Defense Forces and the US military against the Iranian regime and the infrastructure it relies on will increase significantly starting at the beginning of the week,”

– Israel Katz said.