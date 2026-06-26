Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel destroys underground Hezbollah facility

Israel destroys underground Hezbollah facility
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli military destroyed a large underground facility in southern Lebanon used by armed units of Shia group Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

The facility was located near the Majdal Zoun settlement in southern Lebanon.

"The tunnel route was more than 200 meters long and over 25 meters deep. Inside, the soldiers located hundreds of weapons and four launch shafts directed toward Israeli territory," the statement reads.

"Israel notified the United States and the American representative in Lebanon in advance" about this operation, the statement indicates.

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