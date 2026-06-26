Israeli army kills Hamas senior figure

The Israeli military killed Ismail Masri, Hamas' Head of Military Defense in the Gaza Strip, in a joint operation with the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

"Last week (Tuesday), the IDF and Shin Bet struck and killed Ismail Masri, the head of Hamas's military security service in the Rafah Brigade. Masri was a high-ranking Hamas figure in the Rafah Brigade and was responsible for promoting activities aimed at restricting the IDF's freedom of action in the Gaza Strip",

the IDF said.

The army said Masri had overseen a reform of Hamas's military security service aimed at undermining Israeli forces.

Earlier, the IDF announced the elimination of two other senior Hamas members in Gaza involved in financing the group's military structures.