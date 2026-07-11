Vestnik Kavkaza

Istanbul assesses earthquake risk after Marmara Sea tremors

Istanbul assesses earthquake risk after Marmara Sea tremors
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish seismologists have begun assessing the earthquake threat to Istanbul following a series of tremors recorded in the Sea of Marmara's central basin, Ekonomim newspaper reported, citing scientist Osman Bektaş.

The tremors, recorded at depths of six to nine kilometres with magnitudes below 3.5, point to stress shifts along the fault line rather than an imminent disaster, Bektaş said. The key indicator will be whether tremors exceeding magnitude 4 occur in the same area within the next seven days.

Bektaş cautioned against focusing solely on the scenario of a single massive tremor above magnitude 7 off Istanbul, noting that the North Anatolian Fault could produce multiple possible outcomes.

Continuous monitoring of the Marmara Sea area was intensified in spring 2025 after a magnitude 6.2 tremor near Türkiye's largest city.

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