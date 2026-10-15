Japarov begins visit to Armenia

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Armenia, Armenian media report.

Japarov was welcomed at Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

During the visit, Japarov will take part in the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) and hold talks with Armenia's top leadership.

The visit, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, runs until October 17 and is expected to conclude with the signing of several bilateral documents.