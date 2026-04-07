Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi hold talks amid US-Iran ceasefire

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The conversation focused on the regional security situation following the ceasefire deal.

Bayramov stressed that full compliance with the truce is essential for lowering tensions and achieving lasting stability. He praised the efforts of the mediating countries, particularly noting the contribution of friendly Pakistan to the reconciliation process.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized that there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution. He expressed hope that the planned talks in Islamabad would yield concrete results and assured Araghchi that Baku remains committed to supporting any initiative aimed at strengthening peace and cooperation in the region.