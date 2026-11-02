Kazakh oil pumping over Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline restored

Oil pumping from Kazakhstan via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline, which was interrupted on November 2, has been restored, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

"As of November 3, 2026, the transportation of oil through the Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline is being carried out in normal operating mode. Following a technical inspection, the pumping was resumed," the ministry said.

On the evening of November 2, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy reported that the pumping was interrupted due to drone attacks.