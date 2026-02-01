Kazakhstan authorities select site for second NPP

The construction of Kazakhstan's second nuclear power plant (NPP) will take place in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region, as indicated by a government decree signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

"To decide on the construction of the nuclear facility 'Second Nuclear Power Plant' (hereinafter referred to as the nuclear facility) and the construction site for the nuclear facility – the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region",

the government's decree reads.

This project follows the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, which is being built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom near the village of Ulken on Lake Balkhash, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

As previously reported, the country's first nuclear plant has been officially named "Balkhash," a choice supported by the majority of participants in a public selection process and consistent with the international convention of naming such facilities after their geographic location.