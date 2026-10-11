Kazakhstan increases oil shipments via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route by 24 percent

KazTransOil shipped 1.164 million tonnes of Kazakh oil from Aktau port into the Baku‑Tbilisi‑Ceyhan system in January–September, which is 24% more than a year earlier, the company's press service said.

Total oil loaded onto tankers at Aktau using KazTransOil facilities reached 2.608 million tonnes, showing a 7% increase.

The company increased oil transportation via its trunk pipeline system by 4% to 34.392 million tonnes over nine months. The consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment totalled 35.809 million tonnes, which is up 3% year‑on‑year.