Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan increases oil shipments via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route by 24 percent

Kazakhstan increases oil shipments via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route by 24 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

KazTransOil shipped 1.164 million tonnes of Kazakh oil from Aktau port into the Baku‑Tbilisi‑Ceyhan system in January–September, which is 24% more than a year earlier, the company's press service said.

Total oil loaded onto tankers at Aktau using KazTransOil facilities reached 2.608 million tonnes, showing a 7% increase.

The company increased oil transportation via its trunk pipeline system by 4% to 34.392 million tonnes over nine months. The consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum product transshipment totalled 35.809 million tonnes, which is up 3% year‑on‑year.

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