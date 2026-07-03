Kazakhstan plans to extend gasoline, diesel export ban

Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry has drafted an order to extend the ban on gasoline exports from the country to all destinations, including member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, for another six months - from November this year through May 2027.

The explanatory note to the draft order was published on a government portal.

"A ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and certain petroleum products by road and rail transport, including to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, shall be in effect from November 22, 2026, through May 22, 2027," the note reads.

The draft order also stipulates that "from January 1, 2027, through June 30, 2027, a ban shall be imposed on exports beyond the customs territory of the EAEU of light distillates, aviation kerosene and diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene, and petroleum bitumen."

As an exception, fuel exports will be permitted by decision of the Kazakh government and for the provision of humanitarian aid. Public discussion of the draft order will continue through July 21, after which it may enter into force.

The ban on gasoline and diesel fuel exports has been in effect in Kazakhstan for several years and has been extended on a regular basis. The government cited the need to prioritize supplies for the domestic market.