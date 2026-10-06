Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan to be able to recover assets illegally exported abroad

Резиденция президента Республики Казахстан
© Photo: Igor Lepekhin

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law enabling the republic to join to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters. Parliament deputies approved the measure in September.

Kazakhstan has adopted the law "On the Ratification of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters," the republic's presidential press service announced.

"The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the Ratification of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters,”

– the press service.

Members of Parliament adopted the document on September 23. Accession to the convention will allow Kazakhstan to obtain evidence in criminal cases being handled by the republic's law enforcement agencies and to return illegally obtained assets that have been transferred abroad.

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