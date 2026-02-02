Kremlin confirms 2nd round of Abu Dhabi talks date

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the second round of Ukraine security talks in Abu Dhabi will take place on February 4 and 5.

"If you mean [a meeting of] the working groups on security issues to begin tomorrow and to run through Thursday, the same delegation as previously will be dispatched," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman has announced previously that the 2nd round of talks in Abu Dhabi was set for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to him, the event, originally slated for this past Sunday, was postponed as the three sides’ timetables needed an extra adjustment.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will take part in talks with the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the UAE.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24.