Kremlin reports Putin-Aliyev meeting in Bishkek

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a brief exchange on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed.

Asked by a RIA Novosti correspondent about contacts between the two leaders during the events in the Kyrgyz capital, Peskov replied:

"Yes. A brief standing conversation."

The interaction took place during the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, according to earlier reports. Additionally, on the same day, Putin, Aliyev, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief trilateral exchange on the margins of the SCO Plus meeting.