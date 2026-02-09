Kremlin takes note of Turkish statement on nuclear weapons

Russia has taken note of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s statement that Ankara could enter a nuclear arms race if Tehran acquired such weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have certainly taken note of this statement," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan said, commenting on Iran potentially acquiring nuclear weapons, that it could make Ankara "involuntarily" enter a nuclear arms race. The minister responded with a meaningful smile to the follow-up question about whether Turkey would like to possess nuclear weapons, but made no comment.