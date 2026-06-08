Launch of Akkuyu NPP 1st reactor scheduled for late 2026

Turkish authorities plan to launch the 1st power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant under construction by the end of 2026, following an official postponement.

Türkiye plans to launch the 1st power unit of the Akkuyu NPP by the end of 2026, Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Türkiye announced.

"We are gradually preparing the Akkuyu NPP for commissioning. Our goal is to begin production at the 1st power unit of our plant by the end of 2026, thereby ushering in a new era of nuclear energy for Türkiye,”

— Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The press service of Akkuyu Nuclear announced the completion of preparations for testing the reactor of the 1st power unit.