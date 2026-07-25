Lavrov and Araghchi discuss dry cargo ship attack and US conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extended his condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the death of a sailor after Ukraine’s drone attack on an Iranian ship, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The Russian minister offered his sincere condolences over the death of an Iranian sailor after the July 25 attack by Ukrainian drones against the Iranian dry cargo vessel Ana, which was heading from Astrakhan with civilian cargoes," the ministry said.

Lavrov asked to convey his words of support to the family of the man and wished the soonest recovery to those injured.

"Araghchi thanked the Astrakhan authorities for providing assistance to the crew of the attacked vessel and stressed the need to put a stop to such reckless actions by the Kiev regime," the statement reads.

The Iranian diplomat also informed his Russian counterpart about diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions in the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The top Iranian diplomat informed Lavrov about ongoing diplomatic efforts geared toward deescalating tensions in the Middle East following the United States' aggression against the Islamic Republic," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign ministry condemned Ukraine’s attack on the Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea.