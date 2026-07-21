Lavrov highlights risk of Iran launching military nuclear program

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran has led some political circles in Iran to advocate for a military nuclear program.

"Now, after the aggression against Iran was unleashed, I have no doubt that political circles have emerged that will defend the narrative that 'we abandoned the military component of the nuclear program, and now we're under attack, they want to destroy us, change the regime," Lavrov said.

According to him, sentiment in a number of countries about the need to possess nuclear weapons for self-defense will grow following the U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran, because of the idea that only nuclear weapons can guarantee freedom and independence.

"I'm saying this with great regret, because this is one of the consequences of the aggressive actions that the US and a number of its allies are attempting to implement in global politics, trying to maintain their dominance," Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat noted that Saudi Arabia does not require U.S. permission to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.