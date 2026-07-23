Lavrov meets with Araghchi in Cholpon-Ata

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata to discuss rising tensions in the Gulf region, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with Araghchi on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states, Lavrov stressed the importance of reaching a lasting agreement to end hostilities and restore stability, security and freedom of navigation in the region.

"The heads of the foreign policy agencies discussed the current escalation in the Persian Gulf and the precarious prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the statement reads.

The Russian side emphasised the importance of the swift conclusion of sustainable agreements on a cessation of hostilities in the interests of restoring stability, security, and unimpeded navigation in the region.

The ministers also addressed a number of key issues on the bilateral agenda.