Likhachev says impossible to complete Bushehr NPP units without Rosatom

Completing the construction of the second and third units of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is impossible without Rosatom, CEO of Russia’s state corporation Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Innoprom forum in Yekaterinburg.

"We are monitoring the Iran-U.S. negotiations very closely and understand the full drama and details of these talks, at least everything that is in the public domain. And it is certainly impossible to complete the second and third units of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant without us," Likhachev said.

He stressed that they are in no rush, nor are pushing they partners toward a decision, but it is highly probable that Rosatom will be involved.