Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: We expect to resume work of the Caspian Five

The interim US-Iran agreement to end the conflict opens up opportunities to intensify multilateral work among the Caspian countries on common Caspian Sea issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to a request from Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Russia welcomes the detailed steps taken by the US and Iran to normalize the situation in the Middle East. Our ministry issued a corresponding statement today",

Zakharova said.

"The Iranian conflict has had a negative impact on international security – including, unfortunately, in the Caspian region. We hope that in the very near future, after the parties sign the agreements reached, the Caspian states – Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan – will be able to resume implementing previously planned joint steps in the Caspian Sea within the five-party format",

Zakharova noted.

Zakharova stressed that this work is essential "for the purpose of further strengthening cooperation, including, of course, measures to ensure comprehensive security in the region."

"The unacceptability of external interference in the affairs of the five countries has been and remains a priority for everyone. We, of course, are fully convinced of the need to preserve the Caspian Sea as a zone of peace with safe and unimpeded maritime navigation",

the Spokeswoman added.