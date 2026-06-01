Vestnik Kavkaza

Masoud Pezeshkian congratulates Ilham Aliyev, people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Масуд Пезешкиан
© Photo: Official Website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iranian President congratulated Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day. Pezeshkian noted the close historical and cultural ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Independence Day. Pezeshkian noted the historical and cultural ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, as well as the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

"The peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan share many historical, civilizational, cultural, religious, and linguistic similarities. These common bonds have strengthened and made unshakable the friendship between the peoples of our countries. Undoubtedly, our unbreakable ties have become a solid foundation for the development of relations between the two countries,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

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