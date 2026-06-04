Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan national team on European minifootball title

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijani national minifootball team at the European Championship.

"I congratulate the National Minifootball Team of Azerbaijan that gained the victory in the European Championship with the best wishes of sound health, strength, energy and newer victories and achievements to all members of our national team!" the message reads.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's national minifootball team has been crowned European champion for the second time after defeating Ukraine 2-0 in the final of the European Minifootball Championship held in Bratislava, Slovakia. Azerbaijan's goals were scored by Mirmehdi Rzayev and Isa Atayev.

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team made history in 2025 by winning their first-ever World Minifootball Federation World Cup in Baku.