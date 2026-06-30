The Mexican national football team beat Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup. The match took place in Mexico City.

Julian Quinones (22nd minute) and Raul Jimenez (31st) scored the goals. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie received a red card in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Lokomotiv Moscow's Mexican defender Cesar Montes wore the captain's armband and played the full match. Dynamo Moscow midfielder Luis Chavez stayed on the bench.

The match was originally scheduled to begin at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, but the kickoff was postponed by an hour due to a thunderstorm.

In the next round, Mexico will face the winner of the match between England and the DR Congo. The Round of 16 match will also take place in Mexico City on the night of July 6, Moscow time. This is the first time since 1986 that the Mexicans have advanced beyond the first round of the knockout stage. That tournament was held in Mexico, where the hosts made it to the quarterfinals.

The French national team defeated Sweden 3-0 in a Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game took place in East Rutherford, New Jersey (US).

Kylian Mbappe (45th, 74th minutes) and Bradley Barcola (53rd) scored the goals. Mbappe has become the sole leader in goals scored in World Cup knockout stage matches.

In the Round of 16, the French team will face Paraguay, which defeated Germany in the first knockout round (1-1, 4-3 on penalties). The match will take place in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, US) on the night of July 5 (Moscow time).

Norway beat the Ivory Coast 2-1 in a Round of 32 match at the World Cup in Arlington, Texas.

For Norway, the goals were scored by Antonio Nusa (39th minute) and Erling Haaland (86th minute). Amad Diallo scored for Ivory Coast ('74). In the Round of 16, Norway will play Brazil.

Haaland has now scored five goals this World Cup. In the quest for this year's Golden Boot (top scorer at the World Cup), he is second only to Argentinian forward Lionel Messi with six goals. The Argentines have yet to play their first knockout stage match. On the night of July 4, Moscow time, they will play against Cape Verde.