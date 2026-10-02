Middle East oil and gas shipments return to prewar levels - Reuters

Middle East oil exports have recovered to pre‑war levels, Reuters reports, citing Kpler data.

By late September, daily shipments exceeded pre‑war figures, ranging from 19.5 million to 22.5 million barrels on several days, compared with an average of 18 million bpd between March 2025 and February 2026.

As of October 1, the seven‑day moving average for regional oil exports stood at 18.5 million bpd, covering transit through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, terminal exports, and ship‑to‑ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman.

Over the week ending September 30, the region supplied an average of 22.4 million bpd of oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquid hydrocarbons (excluding gas).

LNG exports via the Strait of Hormuz also hit their highest level since February, though the figures exclude commercial vessels that may have transited with transponders switched off.