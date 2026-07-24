Milli Majlis protests anti-Azerbaijani bill adoption by US

The Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) expressed its opinion on the bill adopted by the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Congress.

The parliament expresses its strong protest against the bill H.R. 9087 adopted by the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Congress on July 22, 2026, and resolutely rejects the unfounded accusations made against Azerbaijan in that document.

"This initiative, which is a clear example of gross disregard for the norms and principles of international law, is another attempt to use the United States Congress as a tool of political pressure against Azerbaijan in the interests of the Armenian lobby," the statement reads.

The statement pointed out that such initiatives, put forward on the eve of the next elections to the U.S. Congress, are not at all related to the intention to ensure the national interests of the U.S. and are aimed at gaining political and financial support from influential lobby circles. Such a practice should be seriously investigated by the law enforcement agencies of the U.S.

The statement noted that the initiative under review was clearly put forward as part of a long-standing campaign by the Armenian lobby to discredit Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, it's worrying that such steps are being taken at a time when the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia is being consistently advanced.

"In such a situation, attempts by individual congressmen to adopt politically motivated unilateral decisions not only undermine the atmosphere of trust, but also hinder the peace process," the statement reads.

The statement also noted that the use of terms such as "prisoners of war" and "political prisoners" in the draft law regarding persons convicted by the courts of Azerbaijan is particularly indignant.

"They have been brought to criminal responsibility for committing military aggression, war crimes, enforced disappearance, torture, terrorism, and other crimes stipulated by the legislation of Azerbaijan and international law," the statement reads.

It was noted that attempts to portray them as victims of political persecution are a deliberate distortion of the facts and a direct interference in the administration of justice by an independent state."