Mishustin to meet with Pashinyan in Yekaterinburg

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the INNOPROM-2026 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg, the Russian government's press service announced.

The meeting is scheduled to take place during both leaders' visits to the exhibition, which runs from July 6 to 9.

The two Prime Ministers are expected to discuss issues of industrial integration.

Heads of government from other EAEU member states are also set to attend the event.

Mishustin is also scheduled to meet with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and Kyrgyz Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev, according to the press service.

The last meeting between Mishustin and Pashinyan took place on the sidelines of an international environmental conference in Altai in the summer of 2025.