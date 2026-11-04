Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Tehran sign documents on Rasht-Astara railway construction project

Moscow and Tehran sign documents on Rasht-Astara railway construction project
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Iran signed a package of documents on the Rasht-Astara railway line construction project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

According to him, a package of documents for the Rasht-Astara railway line project has been drawn up in Tehran.

"The Russian organization Caspian Services and the Iranian company CDTIC signed a protocol granting access to land plots along the entire route for advanced engineering surveys, as well as a supplementary agreement to the contract," Andrey Nikitin said.

The plots have already been transferred, he noted. Russian specialists built the backbone geodetic network and completed aerial surveys.

The Rasht-Astara section will connect the railway networks of Russia and Iran into a single system. It is a cornerstone element of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

 

 

 

240 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.