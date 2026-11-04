Moscow and Tehran sign documents on Rasht-Astara railway construction project

Russia and Iran signed a package of documents on the Rasht-Astara railway line construction project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

According to him, a package of documents for the Rasht-Astara railway line project has been drawn up in Tehran.

"The Russian organization Caspian Services and the Iranian company CDTIC signed a protocol granting access to land plots along the entire route for advanced engineering surveys, as well as a supplementary agreement to the contract," Andrey Nikitin said.

The plots have already been transferred, he noted. Russian specialists built the backbone geodetic network and completed aerial surveys.

The Rasht-Astara section will connect the railway networks of Russia and Iran into a single system. It is a cornerstone element of the International North-South Transport Corridor.