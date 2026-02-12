Moscow and Washington discussing trade and economic cooperation

A Russia-U.S. working group is considering prospects for trade and economic cooperation, and the Kremlin hopes these discussions will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Issues of trade and economic cooperation - both potential and proposed - are on the agenda, and they are being discussed. We hope these discussions will continue," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Russia makes no secret of the fact that it is open to economic cooperation with the U.S.