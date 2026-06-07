Moscow discusses Iran-Israel escalation with Arab League

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko met with Arab League representative Walid Hamid Shiltagh to discuss the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, with both sides stressing the need for a diplomatic resolution.

"Hope was expressed for a speedy resolution of the crisis caused by the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran through political and diplomatic means, taking into account the interests of all states in the region",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The latest round of Middle East escalation began on the evening of June 7, when Iran launched missiles at Israel, prompting Israeli strikes on targets inside Iran.