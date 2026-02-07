The North Atlantic Alliance, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have outlived their time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the international network TV BRICS.

"All these organisations - NATO, with its unfulfilled assurances not to expand eastward; the EU, which dismantled a dense network of cooperation with Russia; and the OSCE, which has subordinated itself to unilateral Western actions, overlooking its founding principle of consensus - are, in effect, approaching the end of their functional relevance," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat noted that Russia's initiative to create a Eurasian security architecture is gaining momentum and attracting greater interest of other countries.

The minister noted that the process of forming a Greater Eurasian Partnership is underway: the process began with cooperation among the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and ASEAN.