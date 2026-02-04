Vestnik Kavkaza

Netanyahu to convene Israeli Security Council ahead of US-Iran talks

Netanyahu to convene Israeli Security Council ahead of US-Iran talks
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consult with members of the Security Council. The meeting, scheduled for today, is timed to coincide with the upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran, according to The Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister rescheduled the session, originally planned for February 8, to coordinate Tel Aviv's steps following the conclusion of the consultations in Oman.

Previous media reports have suggested that Israel might consider independent military action against Iran.

The talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for tomorrow in Oman.

 

330 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.