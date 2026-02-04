Netanyahu to convene Israeli Security Council ahead of US-Iran talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consult with members of the Security Council. The meeting, scheduled for today, is timed to coincide with the upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran, according to The Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister rescheduled the session, originally planned for February 8, to coordinate Tel Aviv's steps following the conclusion of the consultations in Oman.

Previous media reports have suggested that Israel might consider independent military action against Iran.

The talks between the US and Iran are scheduled for tomorrow in Oman.