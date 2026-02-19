Vestnik Kavkaza

New EU sanctions package against Russia to be adopted on February 23 - Kallas

“Кирпич“
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas is confident that the next package of anti-Russian sanctions will be approved at the forthcoming meeting of foreign ministers of European Union member-countries.

"Next Monday we aim to adopt the 20th sanctions package against Russia," Kaja Kallas said.

The meeting of the ambassadors of EU countries on the sanctions package ended without result, Reuters reported earlier.

The fact that the EU will approve the 20th package of sanctions does not give rise to doubts and the question is only what will be its content, a source said.

540 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.