New round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks underway in Abu Dhabi

The next round of the trilateral consultations on resolving the Ukraine conflict has started in a trilateral format - Russia, Ukraine, the U.S. - in Abu Dhabi, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said.

"The next stage of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has begun. The negotiation process has started in a trilateral format - Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Next - work in separate groups in areas, after which a repeated joint synchronization of positions is planned," Rustem Umerov said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin wasn't planning any comment on their results. According to him, Moscow was not receiving "continuous information" on the stage the consultations were at.

"There is no need to wait for any statements. We do not plan to issue any," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s plane has landed in Abu Dhabi.

The first round of trilateral security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi.