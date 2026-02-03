New round of Russia-Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi today

Today, the trilateral Russia-U.S.-Ukraine working group on security is expected to meet in Abu Dhabi.

The second round of negotiations on Ukrainian reconciliation may continue its consultations on February 5.

The composition of the Russian security group will remain unchanged after the first round, when it was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was at the head of the Ukrainian part of the working group.

Washington will be represented by Steve Witkoff, special envoy of the U.S. President for peacekeeping missions.

Abu Dhabi hosted the first round of trilateral Russia-U.S.-Ukraine negotiations on January 23-24.