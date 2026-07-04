Next US-Iran talks may take place in Islamabad - media

The next round of talks between Iran and the USA may be held either in Islamabad or in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, according to the Pakistani news portal Dawn, citing sources.

Delegations are most likely to choose the Pakistani capital for the meeting, the report said.

"There are two options for organizing technical talks – Islamabad and Bürgenstock. Islamabad is the most likely option",

a source told Dawn.

The agenda is expected to include Iran's nuclear program, the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad, and sanctions relief.

Talks are also set to address stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire commitments of Israel and Lebanon.

The meetings were previously tentatively scheduled for July 11, though no final decision has yet been made.